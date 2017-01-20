Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's tilt against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Harris will miss his third straight contest due to a sprained right ankle. Giving the fact that the guard was ruled out a day in advance of the game, it seems unlikely he'll take part in Sunday's tilt at Minnesota, but look for more updates to come over the next few days. In his absence Saturday night, expect Will Barton to receive another start as he has been averaging over 35 minutes a contest over the past two games.