Nuggets' Gary Harris: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Lakers
Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Harris suffered a sprained right ankle on Monday against the Magic and was given a doubtful designation earlier Tuesday, so this was the expected course of action. With Harris out, Will Barton (illness) is expected to draw the start at shooting guard, while Jamal Murray could be slated for a much bigger role as well in the backcourt. Harris will go through additional recovery over the next few days with the hope of being cleared ahead of Thursday's game against the Spurs.
