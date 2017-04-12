Harris (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Harris was given a probable designation earlier Wednesday, but after further thought, the Nuggets are going to try and avoid any further aggravations in a game that's essentially meaningless. With a slew of other players sidelined, including Wilson Chandler, Will Barton and Jameer Nelson, look for Malik Beasley and Mike Miller to see a ton of minutes at shooting guard Wednesday.