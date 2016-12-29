Harris had 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 29 minutes during the Nuggets' 105-103 win against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Harris has now hit double figures in scoring during six of the last seven games, and he is putting together decent December averages of 14.3 points (on 51.4 percent shooting), 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 threes (on 44.0 percent shooting), 1.0 steal, and 0.3 blocks in 29.1 minutes per contest. If we throw away his three-point performance versus the Clippers from back on Dec. 20, his scoring average for the month increases to 16.2 per, and Harris is truly thriving as the team's starting shooting guard.