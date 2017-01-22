Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will play Sunday vs. Minnesota
Harris (ankle) will be available to play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Harris will make his return to the Nuggets' lineup after missing three consecutive games due to a sprained right ankle. Expect Will Barton to see additional minutes if Harris is limited in any capacity.
