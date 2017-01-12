Harris (groin) will be available for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Harris is expected to start at shooting guard per usual after dealing with a sore groin throughout the week. Will Barton could see additional minutes in the unfortunate event of a setback for Harris.

