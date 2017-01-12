Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will play Thursday
Harris (groin) will be available for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Harris is expected to start at shooting guard per usual after dealing with a sore groin throughout the week. Will Barton could see additional minutes in the unfortunate event of a setback for Harris.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable Thursday vs. Pacers•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Puts up 17 points in second straight game•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 17 points Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Held to three points Tuesday•