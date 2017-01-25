Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will play Tuesday vs. Jazz
Harris (ankle) will play in Tuesday's matchup against the Jazz, T.J. McBride fo BSNDenver.com reports.
Harris was listed as probable for the contest, so this news is unsurprising. He missed three games due to a sprained ankle, but returned with an impressive performance against the Timberwolves Sunday. He notched 22 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal across 35 minutes. Thus, he figures to be in line for another full workload Tuesday.
