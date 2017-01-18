Harris (ankle) will sit out Thursday's game against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

After spraining his right ankle on Monday against the Magic, Harris was subsequently held out of Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers. Despite the added time off, Harris is still dealing with some lingering discomfort and considering he was ruled out a day in advance, there's a chance Harris ends up missing even more time following Thursday's contest. Look for Will Barton to pick up another start at shooting guard, after exploding for 26 points, four rebounds and eight assists over 35 minutes on Tuesday in relief.