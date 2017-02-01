Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available Tuesday vs. Lakers
Murray (illness) will be available for Tuesday's game versus the Lakers, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
Murray saw his status upgraded from questionable to probable prior to Tuesday's tilt, so this news does not come as much of a surprise. Backup shooting guard Will Barton has been ruled out for the game, so assuming his health is up to par, Murray could be in line for some extra playing time as a result
