Murray (illness) is expected to play Tuesday against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The Nuggets held Murray out of practice Monday due to illness, but his condition has since improved and the expectation is that he'll be available in his usual role Tuesday. The rookie out of Kentucky played 23 minutes in Saturday's game against Phoenix, finishing with 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one assist, one rebound and one block.