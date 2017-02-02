Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Just 3-for-16 in loss
Murray was held to nine points (3-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 32 minutes Wednesday during a 119-99 loss to the Grizzlies.
Murray's shot was awful Wednesday. He played a team-high minutes total, but couldn't find the rhythm, hitting iron with the vast majority of his jumpers. The rookie guard is struggling from beyond the arc, shooting just 24.6 and 25.6 percent from three in December and January, respectively.
