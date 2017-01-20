Murray registered 13 points (4-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes in Thursday's 118-104 loss to the Spurs.

The rookie wasn't very efficient from the field but certainly remained aggressive, averaging nearly two shot attempts per minute on the floor. It was notably Murray's first time in double digits scoring-wise since Dec. 12 versus the Mavericks, a stretch of 15 games. He also drained multiple threes for the first time since Dec. 20, while seeing over 20 minutes for only the second game in eight January contests. While he's proven capable of the occasional scoring burst off the bench. the 2016 first-round pick remains very inconsistent with his shot, as evidenced by the 37.1 field-goal percentage he's generated over his first 41 career games.