Murray supplied 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 23 minutes in Saturday's 121-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Saturday's effort made it four double-digit scoring efforts for the 2016 first-round pick over the last five games, with Murray shooting 58.1 percent (25-for-43) over those contests. The rookie has also drained multiple threes in two of those games and at least one shot from behind the arc in all of them. Notably, Emmanuel Mudiay remained alongside Murray on the second unit while Jameer Nelson drew the start. However, the role of all three players could shift over the next few games as soon as Mudiay is ready to play a full allotment of minutes. Given his recent play, Murray may be in line for more run than Nelson once both are back on the bench.