Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Not expected to play in Summer League

Murray (groin) is not expected to take part in Summer League, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray, who underwent surgery to correct a sports hernia in late April, will not take part in the Nuggets' Summer League action. While reports indicate that Murray looks 'close to 100 percent', the organization likely doesn't want to push things with Murray and deal with a possible re-injury to their young guard. Last season, he averaged 9.9 points and 2.1 assists across 21.5 minutes per game and may end up in a training camp battle for the starting job against Jameer Nelson and Emmanuel Mudiay this upcoming season.