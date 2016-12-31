Murray (groin) played 12 minutes in Friday's 124-122 loss to the 76ers, supplying zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist.

Murray showed up on the injury report with a groin issue prior to Friday's contest, but since he was listed as probable, there was never any expectation that he would be held out. Indeed, Murray maintained his usual role as the primary backup to starting shooting guard Gary Harris, but with Harris receiving 34 minutes Friday, the rookie didn't benefit from much playing time. Murray is averaging only 2.8 points and 1.0 rebound in 13.5 minutes per game over his last four contests, and with the Nuggets fully healthy in the backcourt, it's not expected he'll see increased opportunities in the near future.