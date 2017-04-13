Murray scored 27 points (10-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding six assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot over 41 minutes in Wednesday's 111-105 win against the Thunder.

Murray finished up strong and is expected to be the team's starting point guard in 2017-18, unless Jameer Nelson is unexpectedly back in the Mile High City. The former University of Kentucky standout is the future, and Emmanuel Mudiay will likely serve as his backup.

