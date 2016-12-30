Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable for Friday with groin soreness
Murray is suffering from some groin soreness, but is probable for Friday's game with the 76ers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Murray just recently overcame some foot soreness that was affecting his game. In the past two weeks, Murray's playing time has dropped from his average of 20.9 to 16.0 per game over six games, due to the return of Will Barton and Gary Harris to full strength.
