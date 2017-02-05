Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable for Monday
Murray is dealing with right groin soreness and is considered probable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Murray figures to test the issue during shootaround Monday, but at this point his status doesn't appear to be in too much danger. The rookie guard is averaging 15.8 points per game throughout the Nuggets' past five contests, so his role in the offense could continue to increase as a result of his recent play.
