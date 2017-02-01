Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Puts up 14 points in 27 minutes Tuesday
Murray (illness) finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in a 120-116 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.
With Emmanuel Mudiay (back) and Will Barton (ankle) sidelined, Murray worked as the top backup at both guard spots, enabling him to pick up his most playing time since Dec. 12. Both of the injured players are uncertain to play in the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday against the Grizzlies, so if they remain sidelined again, look for Murray to see another ample workload as the Nuggets' top scoring threat off the bench.
