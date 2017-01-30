Murray was held out of Monday's practice and is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Murray had a fantastic showing Saturday against the Suns, going off for 18 points, while shooting an impressive 7-for-10 from the field. However, he's recently come down with an illness and will need to make significant progress over the next 24 hours in order to be cleared. He'll likely be reevaluated following the team's morning shootaround Tuesday, which should provide us with a better indication of his eventual availability.