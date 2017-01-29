Murray registered 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block over 23 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 win over the Suns.

The rookie led the second unit in scoring, putting together his best shooting night since Nov. 20 against the Jazz. Murray's 23 minutes also represented his second-highest allotment of playing time in January, while his scoring total represented his best figure in that category since Dec. 5. With Emmanuel Mudiay still hobbled his back injury, the increased run Murray is seeing off the bench renders him a viable option for those look for some temporary help at guard in deeper formats.