Murray finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 11 minutes in a 140-112 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Murray provided the Nuggets with a decent scoring lift during his time on the court, but he once again struggled from beyond the arc. Dating back to the beginning of December, Murray has converted only 22.2 percent of his three-point attempts, and his struggles in that area won't help his case for gaining playing time. The rookie has eclipsed the 20-minute mark only once in the last nine games.