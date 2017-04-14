Murray dealt with a sports hernia this season and will seek treatment over the summer, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Although never announced, Murray reportedly played the entire season with the sports hernia. Obviously the issue wasn't overly severe, but one could imagine that he'll be even that much better once the issue is addressed. Barring offseason transactions for the Nuggets, Murray will seemingly open next season as the team's starting point guard over Emmanuel Mudiay. As a result, the 20-year-old should receive lots of deserved hype heading into 2017-18 fantasy drafts.