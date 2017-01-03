Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Available Monday
Nelson (abdomen) will be available to play Monday against Golden State, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Nelson was previously listed as questionable to play Monday with an abdominal strain, although he'll end up not having to take any games off due to the injury. The veteran averaged 23.5 minutes per game in December and will have a chance to duplicate that number against the Warriors while backing up Emmanuel Mudiay.
