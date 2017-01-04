Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Cleared to play Tuesday
Nelson (abdominal) is available to play Tuesday against the Kings, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Nelson has been playing through this recent abdominal injury, so it comes as little surprise that he will do so again on Tuesday. Look for him to take on his normal role as a reserve in the backcourt, likely pushing for minutes in the mid-to-low 20's.
