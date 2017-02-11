Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Dishes 12 assists Friday vs. Knicks
Nelson notched 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 12 assists, and four rebounds across 36 minutes during Friday's 131-123 victory over the Knicks.
Nelson took full advantage of Friday's fast-paced action, handing out 12 assists to a red hot Nuggets team who shot 56.8 percent from the field against the Knicks. Nelson's fantasy value is largely tied to Emmanuel Mudiay's (back) health, as Nelson draws the start in his absences. Because of that, he should only be considered in deeper fantasy leagues, but can make for a value play in DFS contests while Mudiay is hurt.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Ejected in first quarter of Thursday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Will remain in the starting five Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Scores 17 points amid trade rumors•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Might be on move to defending champs•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Near double-double in Thursday start•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Plays well in second consecutive start•