Nelson notched 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 12 assists, and four rebounds across 36 minutes during Friday's 131-123 victory over the Knicks.

Nelson took full advantage of Friday's fast-paced action, handing out 12 assists to a red hot Nuggets team who shot 56.8 percent from the field against the Knicks. Nelson's fantasy value is largely tied to Emmanuel Mudiay's (back) health, as Nelson draws the start in his absences. Because of that, he should only be considered in deeper fantasy leagues, but can make for a value play in DFS contests while Mudiay is hurt.