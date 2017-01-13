Nelson registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in a 140-112 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Nelson has hit double figures in the scoring column in two straight contests while turning in a 13:3 assist-to-turnover ratio during that span. The veteran's minor surge has allowed him to take on more playing time in both contests at the expense of struggling starting point guard Emmanuel Mudiay, whose poor shooting remains a major issue in his second NBA season. With Mudiay finishing with single-digit point totals in five straight contests, it may not be long before he loses his starting role to Nelson if he fails to right the ship in future contests.