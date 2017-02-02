Nelson played just four minutes and accrued no points (0-1 FG), two assists and one rebound before he was ejected in the first quarter of Monday's 119-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Though Emmanuel Mudiay (back) was cleared to play following a five-game absence, the Nuggets chose to ease him back into action off the bench, allowing Nelson to draw his sixth straight start. While Nelson would have been in line to handle the majority of the minutes at point guard, that didn't end up materializing after he drew a pair of technical fouls following his argument with an official about a foul call. Mudiay turned in an effective 26-minute outing and came out of the game with no apparent setbacks, so there's a strong possibility he'll reclaim starting duties Friday against the Bucks. If that's the case, Nelson would lose nearly all of his fantasy appeal upon moving back to the bench.