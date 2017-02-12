Nelson posted 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 36 minutes Saturday during a 125-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

After recording 16 points and 12 assists against New York on Friday, in what was one of Nelson's strongest showings of the season, Nelson stuffed the stat sheet against the Cavaliers. He came down with seven defensive rebounds, the most he's recorded all season, and distributed well as Denver's floor general.