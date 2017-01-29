Nelson is said to be a trade target of the Cavaliers, Marc Stein of ESPN.com reports.

The Cavs are looking to add some depth for the stretch run, and could use one of two trade exceptions to make the veteran fit. The 12-year-veteran has a .449 field-goal percentage this season, and he is averaging 8.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds in just over 25 minutes per game. Nelson is the type of player to appease LeBron James, who feels the club needs more depth for another championship run. Nelson is no longer a starter in this league, but a move to Cleveland could give him a slight bump in fantasy appeal depending on his role.