Nelson amassed 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block over 42 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 victory over the Suns.

Nelson was out there longer than any other player on either team Thursday, allowing him to provide a full stat line in another start for Emmanuel Mudiay (back). Nelson has scored a combined 30 points over the last two games while shooting 63.2 percent (12-for-19) during that span, including 50 percent (4-for-8) from three-point range. The 13-year veteran is a viable option in any format for as long as Mudiay remains on the shelf, and still retains some value when coming off the bench as well.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola