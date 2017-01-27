Nelson amassed 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block over 42 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 victory over the Suns.

Nelson was out there longer than any other player on either team Thursday, allowing him to provide a full stat line in another start for Emmanuel Mudiay (back). Nelson has scored a combined 30 points over the last two games while shooting 63.2 percent (12-for-19) during that span, including 50 percent (4-for-8) from three-point range. The 13-year veteran is a viable option in any format for as long as Mudiay remains on the shelf, and still retains some value when coming off the bench as well.