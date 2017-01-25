Nelson started and played 31 minutes during Tuesday's 103-93 victory over the Jazz, scoring 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with seven assists and one rebound.

Nelson made his second consecutive start for Emmanuel Mudiay (back) and finished second on the team in scoring, thanks to an efficient shooting performance, while leading the way in assists. Mudiay was listed as doubtful heading into the game, indicating that he could miss another game or two, and Nelson could be in line for another start if the former is unable to take part in Thursday's game against the Suns.