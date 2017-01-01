Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Questionable for Monday with abdominal strain
Nelson is dealing with an abdominal strain and considered questionable to play in Monday's game against the Warriors, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
This is the first mention of an abdominal strain for Nelson, but it doesn't seem like an overly serious issue. That said, there's still a chance he'll sit out Monday. Jamal Murray will be a prime candidate for added minutes if that does indeed happen.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Cleared to play Monday vs. Mavericks•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Production changes little as a starter•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Likely starter at point guard Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Shines off bench Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Puts up 13 points, seven dimes off bench•