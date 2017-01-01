Nelson is dealing with an abdominal strain and considered questionable to play in Monday's game against the Warriors, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

This is the first mention of an abdominal strain for Nelson, but it doesn't seem like an overly serious issue. That said, there's still a chance he'll sit out Monday. Jamal Murray will be a prime candidate for added minutes if that does indeed happen.

