Nelson (abdominal) is considered questionable to play Tuesday against the Kings, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Nelson was battling the injury heading into Monday's game against Golden State, but he was ultimately cleared to play and saw 17 minutes off the bench, finishing with five points, four assists and four turnovers. The veteran will wait until after pregame warmups to decide whether or not he'll take the court Tuesday. If he's held out, Emmanuel Mudiay would take on an even larger workload, with Jamal Murray likely seeing some minutes as the backup point guard.