Nelson posted 17 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 win over the Suns.

The veteran point guard is rumored to be the subject of interest from the defending champion Cavaliers, but he was out on the floor for his typical allotment of minutes Saturday. Nelson saw at least 30 minutes for the third straight game and turned in his third consecutive double-digit scoring effort in the process. He's now accomplished the latter feat in six of 13 January contests and is averaging 9.6 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds across 26.5 minutes during the month. If he remains in Denver, Emmanuel Mudiay's (back) continued absence figures to continue affording him extended run with the first unit until the latter's return.