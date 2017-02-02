Nelson will remain in the starting lineup at point guard for Wednesday's tilt with the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Emmanuel Mudiay is returning to the lineup after missing the last five games with a sore back, but he's expected to come off the bench and has his minutes capped at 20, so Nelson should still pick up the majority of playing time at point guard Wednesday. That said, Mudiay's presence in the rotation will still likely bring his minutes down at least a little bit and as soon as Mudiay is on a full workload, Nelson should return to the bench, so his value is definitely on the decline moving forward.