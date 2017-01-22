Nelson will draw the start at point guard during Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Nelson is slated to replace Emmanuel Mudiay (back) in the starting lineup, while Minnesota's usual starting point guard Ricky Rubio (personal) will also be out. Nelson has not cracked the 30-minute mark throughout the Nuggets' past three contests, but there's a decent chance he does so on Sunday.