O'Bryant will sign a 10-day contract with the Nuggets, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

A second-round pick of the Bucks in 2014, O'Bryant spent two years in Milwaukee before being waived in late-June. He signed with the Wizards in September but failed to make the team out of camp and landed in the D-League, where he's shined as a member of the Northern Arizona Suns. In 24 games, O'Bryant posted averages of 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists, while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from three (3.0 attempts/game). Despite the impressive D-League numbers, O'Bryant will likely have a difficult time finding consistent minutes for the Nuggets, and it's unclear whether the team will keep him around beyond the duration of this initial, 10-day deal.