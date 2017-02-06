O'Bryant signed a second 10-day contract with the Nuggets on Monday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

O'Bryant's initial contract expired Sunday, but the Nuggets will keep him around for at least another week and a half. Once the second 10-day deal is up, the team will have to decide between signing O'Bryant for the remainder of the season or letting him go. O'Bryant, a third-year big man out of LSU, has yet to establish himself as a rotation option for the Nuggets, appearing in two games and amassing seven points and three rebounds across 16 total minutes.

