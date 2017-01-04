Hernangomez was assigned Wednesday to the D-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

It will be the first trip to the D-League of the season for Hernangomez, who has fallen out of the rotation over the last few weeks while the Nuggets have gotten healthier in the frontcourt. The rookie has played just nine total minutes since Dec. 12 and is unlikely to regain a significant role with the Nuggets upon returning from the D-League stint.