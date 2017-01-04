Nuggets' Juan Hernangomez: Assigned to Sioux Falls
Hernangomez was assigned to the D-League on Wednesday, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
It will be the first trip to the D-League for Hernangomez, who has seemingly fallen out of the rotation over the last few weeks. The rookie out of Spain has played just nine total minutes since Dec. 12 and is unlikely to return to a significant role so long as the Nuggets, as currently constructed, remain healthy.
More News
-
Nuggets' Juan Hernangomez: Has seen two minutes over last three games•
-
Nuggets' Juan Hernangomez: Will play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Juan Hernangomez: Probable Wednesday vs. Heat•
-
Nuggets' Juan Hernangomez: Probable for Wednesday's game•
-
Nuggets' Juan Hernangomez: Will play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Juan Hernangomez: Questionable Sunday vs. Phoenix•