Hernangomez was assigned to the D-League on Wednesday, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

It will be the first trip to the D-League for Hernangomez, who has seemingly fallen out of the rotation over the last few weeks. The rookie out of Spain has played just nine total minutes since Dec. 12 and is unlikely to return to a significant role so long as the Nuggets, as currently constructed, remain healthy.

