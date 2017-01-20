Hernangomez supplied eight points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal over 38 minutes in Thursday's 118-104 loss to the Spurs.

Hernangomez drew the spot start with Danilo Gallinari (ankle) and Wilson Chandler (personal) both out of action, and he ended up tying Nikola Jokic for the team lead in minutes. The 2016 first-round pick wasn't every efficient in his first career start, but Jokic and Will Barton predictably did most of the heavy lifting among the starting five. With either Gallinari or Chandler, or both, likely to be back for Saturday's tilt versus the Clippers, Hernangomez figures to be back to a bench role for that contest.