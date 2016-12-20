Hernangomez (coach's decision) didn't see the court in a 117-107 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

Hernangomez has logged just two total minutes over the Nuggets' last three games, as the recent returns of Gary Harris (foot) and Wilson Chandler (hip) from injury appears to have indirectly pushed him out of coach Michael Malone's rotation. The rookie has flashed occasional promise during his 21 appearances on the season, but with the team at full health for the moment, it will be tough for him to carve out consistent playing time. A D-League assignment could be in his future.