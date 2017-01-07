Hernangomez was recalled from the D-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce to the Nuggets Saturday, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Hernangomez was assigned to the D-League Wednesday, where he logged one game with the Skyforce. He'll likely resume his role with the Nuggets as a bottom of the depth chart player who isn't likely to see any action unless injuries force him into action.

