Nuggets' Juan Hernangomez: Recalled from D-League
Hernangomez was recalled from the D-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce to the Nuggets Saturday, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Hernangomez was assigned to the D-League Wednesday, where he logged one game with the Skyforce. He'll likely resume his role with the Nuggets as a bottom of the depth chart player who isn't likely to see any action unless injuries force him into action.
