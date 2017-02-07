Hernangomez finished with seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot over 18 minutes in Monday's 110-87 win against the Mavericks.

Hernangomez saw an increased role off the bench with Kenneth Faried (personal) away from the team. Over the past five games, Hernangomez has logged 12 or more minutes. He is worth scooping up in deeper fantasy formats, especially if you need assistance in the rebounds category.