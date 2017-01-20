Hernangomez will draw the start at small forward Thursday against the Spurs with Danilo Gallinari (ankle) and Wilson Chandler (personal) out, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

The 6-9 forward has played in 28 contests for the Nuggets this season, posting averages of 3.2 points on 46.8 percent shooting and 2.3 rebounds across 9.8 minutes per game. Once Gallinari and Chandler are back in action, he figures to resume his normal role. But, he could make an interesting DFS option for the time being.