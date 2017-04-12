Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Starting at small forward Wednesday
Hernangomez will start at small forward in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
With Wilson Chandler being held out to rest in Wednesday's regular season finale, head coach Mike Malone will throw out a bigger starting five with Heranangomez at the three. Hernangomez has started eight games so far this season for Denver, and he is averaging 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 32.4 minutes per game in those outings. However, with the Nuggets without three key frontcourt players Wednesday, it's more than likely Hernangomez sees even more than the 32 minutes he has been averaging this season.
