Nurkic (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in the Nuggets' 117-107 win over the Mavericks.

With starting center Nikola Jokic dominating over 38 minutes (27 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists), there was no reason for coach Michael Malone to turn to Nurkic for relief at the position. While this was Jokic's best performance of the season, he's been excellent for the last few weeks, and had previously displaced Nurkic as the starter two games ago. With Nurkic seeing just 13 combined minutes over the past three contests and unlikely to see much of an upgrade in playing time in the near future, he looks to be a safe drop in the majority of leagues due to his limited role in the Nuggets' frontcourt rotation.