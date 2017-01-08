Nurkic registered 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals and one block across 26 minutes during a 121-106 loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Nurkic got the start as Nikola Jokic (illness) was held out and notched his fifth double-double of the season. He also set a season high with three steals. Nurkic wasn't efficient on the offensive end, however. He has started to play decently over the last five games, and has posted averages of 10.2 points on 53.8 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game in that stretch.