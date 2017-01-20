League sources have informed ESPN.com's Marc Stein that the Nuggets are determined to trade Nurkic prior to the Feb. 18 deadine.

Stein, one of the more respected NBA reporters in the business, went as far to say that Nurkic is "sure to move" before the deadline, as the Nuggets will look to cash in on an intriguing young asset whose role has been marginalized as a backup to Nikola Jokic, who has already established himself as one of the league's top centers. Though the trade market is flooded with centers teams are desperate to move, Nurkic is seemingly a more tantalizing prospect than many of the names out there. At a solid seven feet and 280 pounds, Nurkic possesses ideal size for a center, and while the 22-year-old doesn't stretch the floor and remains limited as an on-ball defender, he's a load inside and excels as a shot blocker. Nurkic's fantasy value is limited while he remains stuck in a low-minute role with the Nuggets, but those in deep leagues should consider holding him with the hope that he gets dealt to a more favorable situation.